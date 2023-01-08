Spoilers: MLW Blood & Thunder Taping Results
MLW held its Blood & Thunder taping on Saturday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below from the Philadelphia taping, which will air on upcoming episodes of Fusion:
* Dr. Dax defeated Moses
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone fought Jacob Fatu to a no contest
* The Billington Bulldogs defeated Bomaye Fight Club
* Sam Adonis defeated Calvin Tankman
* Microman defeated Real1
* Alex Kane defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr.
* MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie defeated Zoey Skye
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alexander Hammerstone defeated YAMATO
* Hardcore Match: AKIRA defeated Mike Law
* La Estrella, Lince Dorado & Microman defeated Delirious, Mini Abismo Negro & Uno
* Hardcore Match: Rickey Shane Page defeated Mance Warner
* MLW Tag Team Championship Match: Samoan Swat Team defeated Hustle And Power
* Billie Starkz defeated Kayla Kassidy
* MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Johnny Fusion defeated Davey Richards