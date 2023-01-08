Ronda Rousey targeting WWE Women’s Tag Team titles next

Last week, Ronda Rousey lost the Smackdown Women’s title to Charlotte Flair, ending her second reign with the belt after 83 days.

Many thought that Rousey’s loss would spell another lengthy spell away from WWE but that doesn’t seem to be case, at least not for now. During one of her streams on YouTube, Rousey said that she’s “tired” of Charlotte and running after that title as she already did it.

“I’m thinking of taking over the tag division,” Rousey said.

Rousey and Baszler could very well be going after the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, currently held by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage Control.

A rumored match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania is also apparently not happening. The two had a hot feud leading up to WrestleMania 35 but their one-on-one match ended up being changed to a triple threat match involving Charlotte Flair as well.