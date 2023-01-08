Notes on Tony Khan and Tara
– Just announced….
WOW! @IMPACTWRESTLING’s #hardtokill Weekend keep’s getting bigger!!! Can’t wait to see @REALLiSAMARiE! pic.twitter.com/ICOrmEWzRS
— Lou DAngeli (@LDAngeli) January 9, 2023
– Congratulations to Tony Khan and the Jacksonville Jaqs…
Thank you every single @Jaguars fan, and a huge thank you to the fans at @TIAABankField tonight, and huge thanks to Doug Pederson and every Jaguars player and the whole team staff, and congratulations all of you for tonight's win + the AFC South Championship + playoffs!
GO JAGS! pic.twitter.com/ZAgoqZwLl6
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 8, 2023