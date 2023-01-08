Notes on Tony Khan and Tara

– Just announced….

– Congratulations to Tony Khan and the Jacksonville Jaqs…

Thank you every single @Jaguars fan, and a huge thank you to the fans at @TIAABankField tonight, and huge thanks to Doug Pederson and every Jaguars player and the whole team staff, and congratulations all of you for tonight's win + the AFC South Championship + playoffs!

GO JAGS! pic.twitter.com/ZAgoqZwLl6

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 8, 2023