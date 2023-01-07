WWE News and Notes

– Charlotte Flair recently became a 14-time Women’s Champion after defeating Ronda Rousey on last week’s episode of Smackdown. During her recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Charlotte revealed that he now plans on beating her father’s World Championship record.

She said “So before I went away for eight months I always said that I don’t really think about the number and I never really cared about surpassing the number, but here I am now as a 14-time Women’s Champion and I’m like, yeah I wanna pass it. I don’t know when, I don’t know how, I mean I know how I’m going to do it but I think I definitely want to surpass the number now.”

– Bayley posted…

Today marks 10 years that I’ve officially been a part of @WWE. A DECADE Grateful. Proud. Not Done 🫀

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WnM8QZ1HS9 — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 7, 2023

– Seth Rollins was recently involved in a scary moment on RAW. Fans of the former world champion would be glad to know that he’s doing just fine based on his most recent appearance. The Visionary was spotted at Abundant Health Phys Med in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa, for an IV drip therapy. Going by a post on the Chiropractor clinic’s official Instagram handle, Seth is “not sick or in bad health,” seemingly confirming that he isn’t seriously injured.

– While speaking on the Cafe de Rene Podcast, Former WWE Tag Team Champion Paul London revealed that he would compete in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble if the company pay him $1 million. He said “A million dollars and I want it upfront in cash. All of it Vince, you piece of sh*t. Unmarked bill in a briefcase handcuffed to my wrist. All of it. Yeah, that’s the only way I’d do it.”

