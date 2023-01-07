William Regal backstage at Smackdown for first show since WWE return

William Regal attended his first WWE television show since his return from AEW last night and was backstage in Memphis for Smackdown according to PWInsider.com.

Regal departed AEW at the end of December 2022, just eight months after joining, with Tony Khan agreeing to Regal’s request not to pick up his optional year of contract so he could be close to his son who wrestles for NXT.

The Englishman is now occupying a Vice President role in WWE although his official title was never disclosed. Regal returned to the company exactly a year after he was fired from WWE by the Vince McMahon regime.

A few weeks ago, Regal said that to appear at the AEW pay-per-view in March, he needed an early end to his no-compete clause and simply called Vince to see if it could be done. McMahon not only allowed him to leave early but also paid him till the end of the month regardless, a gesture which Regal appreciated very much.

