Updates on Uncle Howdy, The Miz, and Darby Allin

Jan 7, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Fightful Select is reporting that even WWE’s roster has been kept in the dark about the identity of Bray Wyatt tormentor ‘Uncle Howdy’. According to sources, Triple H has been going above and beyond to ensure that nobody leaks anything about exactly who’s playing the ‘Howdy’ character on SmackDown. Whomever he is, this masked man has to wear the full costume (including that creepy mask) at all times backstage.

– Congratulations to The Miz

– Happy Birthday to AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin who turns 30 today!

