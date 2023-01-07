The 2023 Royal Rumble poster is … electrifying!

The new Royal Rumble poster is…electrifying…with WWE Superstars looking like superheroes with a lot of lightning in the background.

With rumors of The Rock appearing on the show, the poster will certainly add fuel to the fire considering the interesting choice of graphics used for it.

Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Ricochet, and Asuka are featured on the poster.