Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 1/6

The following AEW Dark spoilers were taped tonight in Portland to air next week-

-Kiera Hogan defeated Danika Della Rouge

-Juice Robinson defeated Travis Williams

-Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale defeated Diamante & Emi Sakura

-Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated The Voros Twins

-Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Isaiah Kassidy defeated Caleb Teninty, Sebastian Wolfe, Judas Icarus

-Brian Cage defeated Carl Randers

-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jaiden

-Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated The Butcher & The Blade