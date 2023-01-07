Spoilers: AEW Dark tapings from 1/6
The following AEW Dark spoilers were taped tonight in Portland to air next week-
-Kiera Hogan defeated Danika Della Rouge
-Juice Robinson defeated Travis Williams
-Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale defeated Diamante & Emi Sakura
-Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated The Voros Twins
-Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Isaiah Kassidy defeated Caleb Teninty, Sebastian Wolfe, Judas Icarus
-Brian Cage defeated Carl Randers
-Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jaiden
-Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated The Butcher & The Blade