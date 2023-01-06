Updated lineup for WWE Royal Rumble

Jan 6, 2023 - by Marc Middleton

WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble.

In more news for the Royal Rumble, Ricochet defeated Top Dolla to qualify for the men’s match. Liv Morgan announced her spot in the match as well.

Below is the updated lineup for the Royal Rumble on 1/28 from the Alamodome in San Antonio-

Pitch Black Match: LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Kevin Owens

Women’s Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan & 29 others to be announced

Men’s Royal Rumble: Kofi Kingston, Ricochet & 28 others to be announced

