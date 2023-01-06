Possible bidders for WWE

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could bid on Vince McMahon’s WWE if the pro wrestling promotion puts itself up for sale, sources tell Front Office Sports.

Other potential suitors include:

Amazon, who entered the U.S. sports business in a big way with a $1 billion-a-year deal to exclusively stream the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” through 2033.

Comcast’s NBCUniversal Media and Fox Corp., which already boasts media rights deals for “Monday Night Raw” and “Friday Night Smackdown” respectively

Endeavor, who purchased a controlling stake in the UFC for $4 billion in 2016.

Liberty Media, who acquired Formula One for $4.4 billion in 2016.

Global talent agency CAA