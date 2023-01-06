NJPW touts record viewers for WK 17, credits Kenny Omega and Mercedes Mone

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that their Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view saw record numbers, with 92,409 unique users watching the show on the NJPW World streaming service.

NJPW credited the jump in viewers to Omega vs Ospreay, White vs Okada, and the “long anticipated appearance of Mercedes Moné.”

30% of the viewership were from overseas watching the English feed live. NJPW said that it’s a record for the service since its inception in 2014.

Fans in the United States and select other markets will also see the TV premiere of Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the coming weeks, starting on Thursday January 12, with Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship on AXS TV and Fight Network.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 had an attendance of 26,085 inside the Tokyo Dome.