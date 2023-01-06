News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Tonight’s show will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally planned for last month but delayed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. The Royal Rumble build will also continue tonight as Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis battle in a qualifier to determine who joins WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants. Xia Li vs. Tegan Nox was teased for tonight but not officially announced as of this writing.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* SmackDown officially welcomes back new Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre