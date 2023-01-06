EJ Nduka updates

Multiple promotions are reportedly interested in signing MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Nduka’s contract is set to expire imminently, and that there is interest in him from multiple promotions, including WWE. Nduka has also been discussed in AEW, and Japan.

Regarding Nduka’s MLW contract, Fightful Select adds that the deal actually expired a week ago, and Nduka has been a free agent since January 1. He’s honoring Saturday’s booking for MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia, where a title change is possible, and there’s been no word on possible contract extension talks.

It was noted that MLW officials have had significant praise for the 34 year old Nduka.

Following a career in gridiron and arena football, and as a professional IFBB bodybuilder, Nduka was signed by WWE on August 15, 2019. His signing came after a tryout in December 2018, and another tryout in April 2019. He went on to briefly work WWE NXT as Ezra Judge, but was released on May 19, 2021 along with other budget cuts.

MLW signed Nduka in June 2021. He has since found success in the promotion, and is the current MLW World Tag Team Champion with Calvin Tankman.