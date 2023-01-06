1/6/23 AEW Battle of the Belts V Coverage

Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are still on commentary, as Darby Allin slaps hands with fans around the ring after his successful defense of the AEW TBS Championship.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship – No Holds Barred Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (w/Daddy Ass Billy Gunn) vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt)

Lethal and Jarrett attack The Acclaimed at the bell and take them to the floor. Jarrett slams Caster into the barricade and hits him with a chair. Lethal takes Bowens up the ramp and applies the Figure Four, but they roll down the ramp and exchange the pressure of the hold all the way down. Bowens gets Jarrett in the ring and they exchange shots. Bowens kicks Jarrett in the face and drops him with a flipping neck-breaker. Bowens goes for the cover, but Jarrett kicks out. Lethal tags in, but Bowens delivers elbow strikes to the back of his head. Caster tags in and The Acclaimed deliver a double suplex. Caster goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Caster goes outside, slaps Singh, and then drops Lethal with a dropkick back in the ring. Bowens tags back in, and The Acclaimed double team both he and Jarrett. Jarrett comes back and shoves Bowens to the floor, but Caster drops Jarrett with a right hand. Lethal takes Bowens out with a dive, and then Jarrett sends Caster to the floor as well as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jarrett and Lethal double-team Bowens in the corner. Bowens fights back against Lethal and drops him with a clothesline. Caster and Jarrett tag in and Caster drops Jarrett and Lethal with clotheslines. Caster sends Lethal out and drops Jarrett with a kick to the face. Caster drops Jarrett with an Olympic Slam and applies an ankle lock and as Jarrett is about to tap, Lethal drops an elbow on the referee. Gunn pulls Lethal to the floor, but Singh attacks Caster and slams him into the steps. Bowens drops Jarrett in the ring and covers him, but the referee is still out. Another ref runs down and makes the count, but Jarrett kicks out. Lethal tags in, but Gunn slams him into the barricade. Jarrett grabs the guitar, but Gunn gets into the ring. Jarrett low blows him and Bowens grabs the boom box. Dutt pulls Bowens down and his face hits the boom box. Gunn steals the guitar, but Singh gets into the ring. Gunn hits Singh with the guitar and Jarrett drops Gunn with The Strike. Caster comes back and slams Jarrett, but Singh drops The Acclaimed with a double choke slam. Singh choke slams the referee now and Dutt gets into the ring.

Singh hands the referee jersey to Dutt, who puts it on. Lethal hits the Lethal Injection on Bowens and Dutt goes for the count, but Aubrey Edwards pulls him out of the ring. They both slid into the ring and stared down, then she broke his pencil and shoved him out of the ring. Bowens drops Lethal with the Arrival and Caster hits the Mic Drop and Bowens gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed

—

Powerhouse Hobbs cuts a promo. He says every single thing that has happened to him is in the Book of Hobbs, and everything that has happened to him will happen to everyone else.

—

Match #2 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Skye Blue