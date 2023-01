A new report from PWInsider notes that as a part of William Regal’s new duties with WWE, he is scheduled to be at tomorrow’s SmackDown on FOX taping from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

Regal will not be appearing on TV tomorrow night as he cannot appear as an on-screen talent until 2024 due to the conditions of his AEW release.

Regal officially returned to work for WWE this week.