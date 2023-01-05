Spoilers: AEW Dark Elevation tapings from 1/4
AEW taped the following Dark:Elevation spoilers on Wednesday in Seattle to air next week-
-The Kingdom defeated The Bollywood Boyz
-Brian Cage defeated Schaff
-The House of Black defeated Ryan Nemeth, Ariya Daivari, Peter Avalon
-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Josh Woods
-Will Hobbs defeated Vinnie Pacifico
-Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Danika Della Rouge & Amira
-Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy defeated Sonico, Guillermo Rosas, Cody Chhun
-ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Viva Van. Marina Shafir saved Van from an attack after the match
-Ortiz & Eddie Kingston defeated Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl
-Bandido defeated Christopher Daniels
-Best Friends defeated Chaos Project