Spoilers: AEW Dark Elevation tapings from 1/4

AEW taped the following Dark:Elevation spoilers on Wednesday in Seattle to air next week-

-The Kingdom defeated The Bollywood Boyz

-Brian Cage defeated Schaff

-The House of Black defeated Ryan Nemeth, Ariya Daivari, Peter Avalon

-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Josh Woods

-Will Hobbs defeated Vinnie Pacifico

-Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Danika Della Rouge & Amira

-Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy defeated Sonico, Guillermo Rosas, Cody Chhun

-ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Viva Van. Marina Shafir saved Van from an attack after the match

-Ortiz & Eddie Kingston defeated Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl

-Bandido defeated Christopher Daniels

-Best Friends defeated Chaos Project