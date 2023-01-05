Poll results: 2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – PPV of the year
2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: PPV of the year
WrestleMania 38 (31%, 126 Votes)
Survivor Series WarGames (14%, 58 Votes)
Clash at the Castle (12%, 50 Votes)
AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door (9%, 38 Votes)
Bound for Glory (9%, 38 Votes)
All Out (9%, 35 Votes)
Summerslam (6%, 23 Votes)
Full Gear (5%, 20 Votes)
Wrestle Kingdom (4%, 15 Votes)
AEW Revolution (1%, 4 Votes)
Total Voters: 407
Past winners:
2021 – All Out
2020 – Royal Rumble
2019 – NXT TakeOver: Wargames
2018 – Wrestling Kingdom 12
2017 – Wrestle Kingdom 11
2016 – NXT TakeOver: Toronto