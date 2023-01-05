Poll results: 2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – PPV of the year

WrestleMania 38 (31%, 126 Votes)

Survivor Series WarGames (14%, 58 Votes)

Clash at the Castle (12%, 50 Votes)

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door (9%, 38 Votes)

Bound for Glory (9%, 38 Votes)

All Out (9%, 35 Votes)

Summerslam (6%, 23 Votes)

Full Gear (5%, 20 Votes)

Wrestle Kingdom (4%, 15 Votes)

AEW Revolution (1%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 407

Past winners:

2021 – All Out

2020 – Royal Rumble

2019 – NXT TakeOver: Wargames

2018 – Wrestling Kingdom 12

2017 – Wrestle Kingdom 11

2016 – NXT TakeOver: Toronto