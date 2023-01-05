NJPW announces Kairi vs. Mone match

NJPW announced the following-

After the world was abuzz with speculation, Mercedes Moné made her first appearance in an NJPW ring last night at Wrestle Kingdom 17, challenging KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship.

That match has now been made official, for Battle in the Valley in the San Jose Civic!

This is only the first match on what is going to be a loaded card top to bottom February 18!