AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 864,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 1.36% from the last week’s episode, which drew 876,000 viewers for the live New Year’s Smash show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.14% from last week’s 0.28 rating. This week’s 0.26 key demographic rating represents 336,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 7.94% from last week’s 365,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.28 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.26 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #5 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #51 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #29 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest key demo rating in almost two years, on January 6, 2021, when the show went up against WWE NXT and coverage of the U.S. Capitol riot. The first Dynamite of 2023 drew just under the 2022 average, which was 955,711 viewers per episode and a 0.34 key demo rating per episode over 52 episodes. Sports competition last night included two NBA games on ESPN, two NHL games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, three College Basketball games on FS1, two College Basketball games on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, and one Premier League Soccer game on USA Network. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 1.36% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 7.14% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 14.45% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 39.53% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was the live TBS premiere episode.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Heat on ESPN at 10:33pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.42 rating, also drawing 1.109 million viewers. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.498 million viewers, also drawing a 0.22 key demo rating.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – AEW investigating possible partners for Saraya, a medical update on Adam Page, a promo from Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox, Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese, an appearance by AEW World Champion MJF, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defending against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho, plus ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defending the AEW TNT Title against new champion Darby Allin, which was the main event.

Below is our 203 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 864,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 11 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 955,711 viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode