WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.605 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 49.3% from last week’s 1.075 million viewers for the final RAW of 2022, which was the “Absolute Best of 2022” special that drew record low numbers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.832 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.331 million), the second hour drew 1.597 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.041 million) and the final hour drew 1.387 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 852,000 viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 51.85% from last week’s 0.27 key demo rating. The 0.41 key demo rating represents 539,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 53.13% from the 352,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.27 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #11 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.41 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #8 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Bengals on ESPN at 8:35pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.56 key demo rating, also drawing 9.109 million viewers. The College Football Rose Bowl between Utah and Penn State topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.187 million viewers, also drawing a 2.34 key demo rating for the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150.

RAW ranked #17 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind the College Football Rose Bowl game between Utah and Penn State on ESPN, the Bills vs. Bengals NFL game on ESPN, Sportscenter at midnight, the College Football Cotton Bowl game between Tulane and USC on ESPN, the Bills vs. Bengals NFL game on ESPN2, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, The Five, the College Football ReliaQuest Bowl game between Illinois and Mississippi State on ESPN2, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Sportscenter at 1am, Jesse Watters Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, the Boston vs. Pittsburgh NHL game on TNT, Sportscenter at midnight on ESPN2, and FOX News Live at 9am. This is up from last week’s #25 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

The first RAW of 2023 drew just under the 2022 average, which was 1.735 million viewers and a 0.46 key demo rating per episode over 52 episodes. RAW had strong competition from Week 17 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the suspended Bills vs. Bengals game drew over 16 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, including the related programs. There was also strong competition from the College Football Bowl games as the Cotton Bowl drew over 4 million viewers on ESPN, the Rose Bowl drew more than 10 million viewers on ESPN, and the ReliaQuest Bowl drew almost 3 million viewers on ESPN2. Additional sports competition included one NHL game on TNT, one NBA game on NBA-TV, one Premier League Soccer game on USA Network, one Premier League Soccer game on Universo, and one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network. This week’s RAW viewership was up 49.3% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 51.85% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 6.46% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 8.88% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was the post-Day 1 episode.

Monday’s WWE RAW aired live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with just two matches advertised ahead of time – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defending against Alexa Bliss, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth Rollins, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the RAW Top 10 video for this week:

January 2 Episode: 1.605 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 9 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode