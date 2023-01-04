WWE on A&E update

WWE programming on A&E is scheduled to return on Sunday, February 19.

A new commercial airing on A&E notes that season 3 of “Biography: WWE Legends” will premiere that night with six new episodes. These six documentaries for season 3 will focus on the following WWE Hall of Famers – Kane, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts, The Iron Sheik, and the nWo.

It was reported back in November that Season 3 will also feature Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat. It’s possible that these episodes air during the second half of season 3, if they go that route, or in a later season. It was also revealed that WWE and A&E were working on a Biography documentary for Paige (aka Saraya), despite her signing with AEW. There’s no word yet on the status of the docs on Paige, Orton and Steamboat.

Season 2 of WWE Rivals and season 2 of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will also return on February 19. There’s no word yet on what rivalries and memorabilia will be featured on each episode. Most Wanted Treasures is returning after a season off as Rivals and Smack Talk aired as the accompanying programming for season 2 of Biography. It looks like WWE has done away with Smack Talk, which had a post-show studio format.