William Regal note

William Regal is reportedly back to work with WWE this week.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Regal is officially back with WWE as of this morning. There’s no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

Regal was released from WWE in January 2022, ending his 20+ year career with the company. He went to work for AEW in March of this year, but recently asked for his release and had the request granted by AEW President Tony Khan, but with conditions. Regal reportedly did not want to be a TV character, and wanted to go back to WWE to work behind-the-scenes, and to work with his son, WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey.

Regal cannot return to WWE TV until 2024, due to the conditions of his AEW release.