Updated lineup for NXT New Year’s Evil

Below is the updated card for next week’s NXT New Year’s Evil episode:

-Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

-Indus Sher vs. Creed Brothers

-Pretty Deadly runs 3-team gauntlet match (Pretty Deadly earns match against NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day if they win)

-Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo (NXT North American Champion Wes Lee will challenge the winner to a future match)

–#1 Contenders Battle Royal: Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons vs. Corey Jade vs. Lash Legend vs. Ivy Nile vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Elektra Lopez vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Dani Palmer vs. Amari Miller vs. Valentina Feroz vs. Jakara Jackson vs. Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

–NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Grayson Waller