Okada wins the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Jan 4, 2023 - by Marc Middleton

Kazuchika Okada is your new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

The main event of tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 show saw Okada defeat Jay White to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. The finish to the match saw Okada hit a Bladerunner, then The Rainmaker. After the match, Shingo Takagi interrupted Okada’s celebration to issue a challenge for the title. After that segment, Okada cut a promo to end the show, thanking the fans and the late WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese legend Antonio Inoki.

This is Okada’s second reign with the title. White won the strap back on June 12 at the Dominion 6.12 event, defeating Okada. White held the title for 206 recognized days in his first reign.

