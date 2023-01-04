Kenny Omega wins IWGP U.S. Championship
AEW’s Kenny Omega is your new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.
The co-main event of tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega defeat Will Ospreay to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title. Don Callis accompanied Omega to the ring for the bout that went more than 30 minutes. The bloody back & forth match saw Ospreay take a DDT into an exposed turnbuckle, while Omega later had his eye swollen shut. Omega finished Ospreay with Kota Ibushi’s finisher, the Kamigoye, then the One Winged Angel.
This is Omega’s second run with the title. Ospreay began his first reign with the strap back on June 12 at the Dominion 6.12 event by defeating Sanada to win the vacant title. He held the title for 206 recognized days.
