Dustin Rhodes on his mother passing away

Dustin Rhodes’ mother Sandra has passed away.

Sandra was married to Dusty Rhodes from 1965 – 1975. Dustin first noted that she was having health issues back in February. He posted the following to Instagram today-

“I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today. She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain. [heart emoji] No words can express my pain right now. She was such a beautiful angel. She never faulted and always persevered. This last month was very hard on me and my sisters Kristin and Mandy. Her pain was so bad as we were with her throughout. I know, the man she raised in me, that I have to be strong for my family. They are my lifeline and mean absolutely everything to me. God has swept in and taken her to be with him. I have the upmost faith in him today and everyday, and I know she is no longer in pain. I want to thank you all for your continued prayers….they meant everything to us. Please continue to pray for our family through this trying, grieving time. I love you Momma and may you rest in Heaven. [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]”