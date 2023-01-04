Bobby Lashley heel turn discussed

WWE is reportedly working on new plans for Bobby Lashley, and those could involve the return of The Hurt Business.

A new report from PWInsider notes that a heel turn for Lashley has been pitched within WWE creative in recent weeks.

The heel turn pitch comes as WWE has teased a return for The Hurt Business. The December 19 RAW saw MVP approach Adam Pearce backstage, to ask if they could discuss Lashley in private. The teasers continued this week when Pearce was seen talking to MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in the background of a backstage segment while Damage CTRL walked to the ring.

WWE recently did an angle where Lashley was fired by Pearce, but the termination was quickly rescinded. It was mentioned on commentary that Lashley’s RAW return date had not been decided on, but Lashley returned to in-ring action at the non-televised post-Christmas live events, defeating Omos at three shows.

MVP is currently managing Omos, and it remains to be seen what would happen to their working relationship if The Hurt Business returns. Lashley was expected to face Brock Lesnar some time during WrestleMania 39 Season.