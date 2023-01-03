WWE and AEW stars to feature in tomorrow’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV

Tomorrow’s NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view will be unique in the way that both WWE and AEW stars will be wrestling on the same show for a different promotion.

FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Kenny Omega and Don Callis will all be on the show, performing in three different matches.

Harwood and Wheeler will be defending the IWGP Tag Team titles against Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi while Karl Anderson, with Gallows in his corner, will be defending the NEVER Openweight title against Tama Tonga. Kenny Omega, accompanied by Don Callis, will be going for the IWGP United States title currently held by Will Ospreay in one of the most anticipated matches on the card.

And who can forget Mercedes Varnado’s appearance? While NJPW has not disclosed her involvement, Varnado is in town for the show and likely to be involved in the aftermath of the Kairi vs Tam Nakano match for the IWGP Women’s title.

Wrestle Kingdom will start at 5PM Japan time, or 3AM in the United States on the East, Midnight in the United States on the West, 8AM in the United Kingdom, 9AM in Central Europe, and 6PM in Australia on the East.

Fans around the world can see Wrestle Kingdom 17 live on NJPWWorld.com. A one-month subscription of ¥999, or just over $7, is required to access the feed and everything else on NJPW World.

The show will take place at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.