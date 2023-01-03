Schiavone on click bait writers: “They’re pieces of sh*t and they can go f**k themselves”

During his podcast last week, Tony Schiavone talked about his AEW announcing career and how he “ain’t got many more years left in this business.” This led to internet speculation and headlines about Schiavone possibly retiring as an announcer soon.

During this week’s podcast, Schiavone addressed the speculation…

“Adam Demois, I talked to him yesterday with our bonus podcast. He said, ‘so you’re retiring huh?’ I went, ‘what the f**k are you talking about?’ Apparently, one day I was tired and I said, ‘man I’m just tired. Maybe I’ll just do a podcast with you and do video games the rest of my life. Well, that became like a click bait and so I’d like to say that the people who put that on the click bait are liars. They’re pieces of sh*t and they can go f**k themselves. How does that sound? I even sent an email to one of them. I said ‘I know you and your readers hate me, that’s fine. But I have no plans to step away from announcing. Your click bait headline is completely false.’ That’s all I said…”

“Listen, I’m the luckiest guy in the world. So why would I leave? Sure I get tired. I stay up all night on Tuesday night and I get no sleep on Wednesday night and I end up sleeping most of the day Tuesday until the late afternoon when we got to do some work to get Rampage out the door. I’m doing great, thank you for asking. Hope you are well too.”

