Note on AEW Dynamite production changes

As we’ve noted, AEW is making significant production changes to the look and feel of Dynamite and Rampage, beginning with this week’s episodes. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that multiple AEW sources have confirmed to Grapsody’s Will Washington that the “Dynamite” single by No One Hero will be kept as the theme song to AEW’s flagship TV show, but there will be a “slight remix” to the track. It was noted that the signature “Light the Fuse” line that opens the song will remain at the top of the weekly Dynamite broadcast.

On a related note, word is that the Dynamite broadcast team will remain the same with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz calling the action, while Renee Paquette handles the backstage interviews with others. AEW President Tony Khan recently stated that while there will be set and production changes for Dynamite in the new year, the wrestling, talents and the like will remain the same. This goes for the broadcast team as well.

We’ve noted how AEW hired former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury to work as the new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer, and that he is seen as a major hire for the company, one who wants to make significant changes to AEW production. This new report notes how Mansury started with the company several weeks back but word now is that he is set to kick his work into full gear now that 2023 has arrived. The approach Mansury took when accepting the job was that there was plenty of work that could be done, but that it was good work that will improve the brand.