News for tonight’s WWE NXT

The first WWE NXT episode of 2023 will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring the go-home build for next week’s NXT New Year’s Evil episode.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by The Grayson Waller Effect, with NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the guest. The two will sign their contracts and give the final build to next Tuesday’s title match at New Year’s Evil. NXT will also feature Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in the first-ever Extreme Resolution match, which is believed to be an Anything Goes bout. It’s expected that NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will be on tonight’s show for her first live appearance since winning the title.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The go-home build for New Year’s Evil

* Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in the first-ever Extreme Resolution match

* Trick Williams vs. Axiom

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

* The Grayson Waller Effect with NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller signing their contracts for the New Year’s Evil title match