Natalya Says Giulia Is a ‘Dream Opponent’ For Her

Natalya is looking forward to wrestling in 2023, and she says World of STARDOM Champion Giulia would be a “dream match” for her. As noted previously, the WWE star had posted to Instagram over the weekend to talk about how she is looking forward to getting back to the ring this year. Natalya posted to Twitter on Monday to praise Giulia, who won the World of STARDOM Championship from Syuri at the company’s December 29th show.

Natalya wrote:

A dream opponent, a dream match @giulia0221g”