Mercedes Varnado sends out thank you tweets

It looks like the Sasha Banks era is officially coming to an end.

Mercedes Varnado took to Twitter this evening to issue thank-you messages as she prepares to make her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in just a half-dozen hours so.

WWE’s third Women’s Grand Slam Champion sent thank you messages to WWE, William Regal, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, the WWE Universe, her fanbase the Sasha Krew (who she said she loves so much), former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and Sasha Banks. She included a blue emoji in the tweet to her WWE gimmick.

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May due to creative issues, while still the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. While they both remain on the active WWE roster, Banks is believed to be a free agent as of January 1. It was reported today that Naomi is expected to return to WWE shortly. Naomi and Bayley are both in Japan this week to support their longtime friend in her NJPW debut.

There’s no word yet on what Banks will be doing at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but it’s rumored that she will have some sort of face-off with IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, who is set to defend against Tam Nakano, in what would also be Banks’ debut at the Tokyo Dome.

You can see the thank-you tweets below: