LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– The first WWE NXT of 2023 opens up with a video package looking back at 2022. We’re now live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype the show and we go right to the ring for the opener.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

The music hits and out first comes Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams. Apollo Crews is out next as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it, unloading on each other and countering. Crews nails a dropkick to really strike first. Hayes comes back and flies into a takedown. Hayes with kicks against the ropes now. Hayes with the springboard leg drop for a 2 count.

Hayes rocks Crews in the corner. Hayes shows off some but goes to work in the corner. Crews fights out and nails chops. Hayes kicks him and goes for a suplex but Crews blocks with a long vertical suplex of his own, then slams Hayes to the mat. Crews launches himself in from the apron with a plancha. Crews with a corner splash and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Hayes kicks out at 2 as Trick looks on.

Crews stays on Hayes, chopping him some more. Hayes with a forearm to the jaw to get out of the corner, then a kick. Crews counters a move and nails a German suplex, then another. Crews goes for the third German but it’s blocked. They tangle and Crews hits the overhead belly-to-belly toss. Crews clotheslines Hayes over the top to the floor, then hits the Asahi Moonsault from the apron, right in front of Trick. Crews rushes back into the ring, then yells out to the crowd for a pop. We go to commercial.