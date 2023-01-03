Jon Moxley to speak on AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will speak during Wednesday’s Dynamite from Seattle.

This Wednesday Night, we'll hear from @JonMoxley on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork, and surely Mox will be very interested in the pending medical update on the status of Hangman Page, and whether or not Hangman will be cleared as anticipated by Jan 11 @thekiaforum! pic.twitter.com/SvbNMqrxxo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2023

As we’ve noted, Moxley and Adam Page have feuded for several weeks now, which led to Moxley appearing on last week’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage to issue a challenge to Page for the January 11 Dynamite from Los Angeles. Moxley taunted Page over how he can’t get cleared to compete, and said he will be ready to fight in Los Angeles, if Hangman can get medically cleared. AEW later announced that a medical update on Page will be provided during this week’s Dynamite, and now they have announced that Moxley will address the crowd on the same night.

Here is the updated Dynamite lineup for Wednesday’s show from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle-

* AEW investigates possible partners for Saraya against Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter on the January 11 Dynamite

* An update on Adam Page will be provided as he looks to get cleared for a January 11 Dynamite match against Jon Moxley

* Jon Moxley will speak

* Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox

* Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese

* AEW World Champion MJF is “contractually obligated” to make an appearance

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet vs. Skye Blue and Kiera Hogan

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed defend against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

* Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defends the AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin