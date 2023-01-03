Doudrop update

Doudrop has provided an update on her WWE status.

It was reported earlier, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that Doudrop has been away from WWE TV as she is among the Superstars who are back in the UK due to visa issues.

In an update, Doudrop took to Twitter today to dismiss the report. A fan asked about her hiatus, and she responded that she was very sick, but is healing. She included a brain emoji with her response.

“I was very sick, but I am healing. [brain emoji] [flexed biceps emoji],” she wrote.

Doudrop was then asked specifically about the report that said she is stuck in the UK due to issues with her visa.

“Absolutely may be the case for others but not for me,” she responded.

Doudrop has not wrestled since she and Nikki Cross defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the September 6 WWE NXT episode. She left that show with a bloody nose, and has not been seen since. She noted in an Instagram post from October 25, “Hello.I am alive (but not on the inside). Thank you for the concern. Speak soon [heart emoji]”

There’s no word yet on when Doudrop will be back in action for WWE, but we will keep you updated. You can see her related tweets below:

I was very sick, but I am healing. 🧠💪🏻 https://t.co/ptfWkBxwfi — Miss Drop 💦 (@DoudropWWE) January 3, 2023