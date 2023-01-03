Chris Jericho donates to the Damar Hamlin’s Gofundme page

Jan 3, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Chris Jericho is among many who’ve donated to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin’s toy drive charity after the athlete was hospitalized last night (Jan. 2). The Fozzy frontman donated $10,000 to Hamlin’s GoFundMe page.

A GoFundMe which benefits a charity started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received more than $4 million in donations in the wake of the NFL player’s shocking injury during Monday Night Football.

