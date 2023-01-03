Booker T says he accepted NXT commentary role position full time

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has revealed on the latest episode of his podcast that he will be staying in NXT for the foreseeable future now after his deal was originally set to expire in December.

With Wade Barrett on Smackdown replacing the soon-to-be returning Pat McAfee, Booker was set to go and Barrett was supposed to take over his old role before moving to Smackdown temporarily.

“Wade Barrett is gone and forgotten as you can see,” Booker joked. “That’s my job now. I’m full-time now. I’m full-time on NXT. I’m gonna be in your ear every Tuesday night.”

Booker said he doesn’t know if they’re going to keep Barrett on either Smackdown or Raw but “his ass isn’t coming back to NXT!”

The former five-time WCW champion said that he wasn’t expecting to stay on but he’s now excited about it and excited to see what this new venture brings.