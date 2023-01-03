AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 470,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 16.96% from the previous week’s taped Holiday Bash episode, which drew 566,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 33.33% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.18 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 33.19% from the 235,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.18 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #28 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #5 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #65 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from the previous week’s #51 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage drew the third-lowest key demo rating of the year for standard airings, tied with four other episodes, and the twenty-third-lowest total audience of the year for standard airings, tied with the September 16 show. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included two College Football Bowl games on ESPN and the releated programming, two Copa por Mexico Soccer games on TUDN, one Premier League Soccer game on USA Network, one La Riga Soccer game on ESPN Deportes, two NBA games on NBA-TV, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, and one College Hockey game on ESPN2. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 16.96% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 33.33% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was up 3.75% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 36.84% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was also the taped New Year’s Smash episode, but airing on New Year’s Eve.

The Rampage averages for 2022 are also in. Rampage averaged 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes this year. This is down 24.02% from the 2021 viewership average of 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes. Rampage averaged a 0.16 18-49 key demo rating per episode over 52 episodes in 2022. This is down 36% from the 2021 key demo rating of 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes. The 2022 line-up includes 8 episodes that aired in a different timeslot.

The College Football Orange Bowl game between Tennessee and Clemson on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.00 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 8.590 million viewers. The Orange Bowl 11-minute Pre-show drew 7.138 million viewers for a 1.59 key demo rating to secure the #2 spot on the Cable Top 150, while the Orange Bowl 12-minute Post-show drew 6.166 million viewers for the #3 spot on the Cable Top 150.

S.W.A.T. on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 2.849 million viewers, also drawing a 0.24 rating in the key demographic. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.64 rating, also drawing 2.629 million viewers.

Friday’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage was shot earlier in the week from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Trent Beretta, a promo by Jon Moxley, a promo by AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Kiera Hogan, plus Swerve Strickland vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

January 28 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Championship Friday Beach Break episode)

February 4 Episode: 540,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 11 Episode: 549,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 18 Episode: 471,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Slam Drunk episode in early 7pm timeslot)

February 25 Episode: 473,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 4 Episode: 545,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 11 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 18 Episode: 398,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in late 11:45pm timeslot)

March 25 Episode: 425,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 1 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 8 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 15 Episode: 482,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

April 22 Episode: 518,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 29 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

May 6 Episode: 292,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 13 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 5:30pm timeslot)

May 20 Episode: 410,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode in early 7pm timeslot)

May 27 Episode: 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode in early 6:30pm timeslot)

June 3 Episode: 475,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 10 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 17 Episode: 369,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Road Rager episode)

June 24 Episode: 422,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 1 Episode: 486,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 8 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 17 Episode: 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 22 Episode: 428,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 29 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 5 Episode: 468,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

August 12 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 19 Episode: 461,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

August 26 Episode: 431,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 2 Episode: 485,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

September 9 Episode: 429,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live post-All Out episode)

September 16 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 23 Episode: 522,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Grand Slam episode)

September 30 Episode: 472,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 7 Episode: 404,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 14 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 21 Episode: 480,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

October 28 Episode: 378,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 4 Episode: 455,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 11 Episode: 456,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

November 18 Episode: 445,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

November 25 Episode: 411,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Black Friday episode in early 4pm ET episode)

December 2 Episode: 361,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 9 Episode: 457,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 16 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

December 23 Episode: 566,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Holiday Bash episode)

December 30 Episode: 470,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped New Year’s Smash episode)



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes