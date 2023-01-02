WWE moving into new company HQ soon

The new home of WWE HQ is set to open soon.

We noted a while back how WWE was moving their company headquarters to 707 Washington Boulevard in Stamford CT, from 1241 East Main Street, where they have been for decades. The WWE production studios are also moving from 88 Hamilton Avenue to the Washington Boulevard location.

In an update, a WWE spokesperson told CT Insider that in the first phase of operations at the new location, WWE plans to open offices within the 13-story tower on Washington Boulevard “towards the end of” the first quarter of 2023.

The remainder of the office and production space in the new location, which will cover around 400,000 square feet, is scheduled to open in mid-2023.

WWE is planning to move all of their Stamford-based employees to the new HQ this year, with more than 800 people working there once all of the space has opened. WWE is not planning to keep any employees at its current HQ on the east side of Stamford, or at the current production center on Hamilton Avenue, which is just a few blocks away from the current HQ on Main Street.

The current building used for WWE HQ, called Titan Towers for years, is not for sale, but WWE would “entertain discussions with interested parties,” according to the WWE spokesman. WWE previously indicated that Titan Towers would be put up for sale.

The new WWE HQ is the centerpiece of the revival of the complex at 677-707 Washington Boulevard, which has been empty for a few years due to banking giant UBS relocating its offices across the street in 2016. The new WWE production center will be located in a seven-story pavilion, which once hosted one of the world’s largest trading floors when UBS was based there.

The property’s second-largest tenant is tobacco giant Philip Morris International. They opened their new offices this past November, relocating from New York City, and those cover around 71,000 square feet.

The location includes a number of other tenants, including architecture firm Perkins Eastman, and professional services firm KPMG. With their arrivals in the spring of 2019 and the fall of 2019, KPMG and PE became the first companies to take space at 677 Washington following the departure of UBS.