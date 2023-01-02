News for tonight’s WWE Raw

The first WWE RAW of 2023 will air live tonight from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by two title matches with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Seth Rollins, plus RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair returning to her home state to defend against Alexa Bliss.

It’s likely that the first WWE Royal Rumble qualifier for the RAW brand will air tonight. Kofi Kingston has declared his spot on the blue brand Rumble roster, and this week’s SmackDown will see Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis battle for a spot.

RAW will also likely feature a follow-up to Bronson Reed’s recent return. Bobby Lashley’s RAW return is rumored for tonight as well. Adam Pearce recently rescinded Lashley’s storyline firing, but it was said that Lashley’s return date was still up in the air.

Besides the Superstars advertised for matches on tonight’s show, the WWE Events website and the arena website also have the following names listed – Becky Lynch, Damage CTRL, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, The Miz, The O.C., The Judgment Day. The arena has a Triple Threat advertised for the dark main event with Rollins, Lashley and Matt Riddle, but Riddle is reportedly on a suspension.