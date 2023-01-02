Mandy Rose makes $1 million from FanTime in December

Fantime, the platform where the artist formerly known as Mandy Rose sells her premium content, announced that the former NXT Women’s champion became a millionaire in December.

“Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ,” the Fantime social media post said.

Following her dismissal from WWE, she made half a million dollars in subscriptions after raising the price to $30 a month. Her manager said that by Christmas, she would be a self-made millionaire.

Mandy’s FanTime account can be accessed at https://www.fantime.com/fitmandyinfo.