Karen Jarrett threatens to expose Kurt Angle’s threats to her husband

Karen Jarrett, the wife of Jeff Jarrett and ex of Kurt Angle, wrote on Twitter that she’s “done living in fear of speaking the truth” and threatened to expose Kurt Angle’s threats.

“We can start here…my marriage to Kurt was over LONG before Jeff and I started seeing each other,” Karen wrote. “We were legally separated at the time Kurt signed with TNA living in different homes. We got back together and I tried to get over the affairs among other things that went on in our marriage. But obviously wasn’t able.”

Karen even name dropped Kelly Kelly, Dawn Marie, and Deann Siden as people who Kurt cheated with during their marriage, adding, “Funny and sad how all of that has been swept under the rug over all these years. Jeff didn’t steal me from anyone.”

She then wrote that maybe now Angle will “think twice” before making threats, insulting, and disrespecting her husband.

“I am done living in fear. I have 24 years of dirt I am ready to start unloading. I am done,” Karen wrote, adding that someone “dug himself a hole offline” and maybe it will all be shared.