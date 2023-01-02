1/2/23 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Matt Menard and Paul Wight are on commentary from Broomfield, Colorado.
—
- Hiraku Shida defeated Tyra Russamee
- The Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods and Tony Nese) (w/Smart Mark Sterling) defeated The Pillars of Destiny (Hunter Grey and Paul Titan)
- Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy defeated Atiba and Manny Lemons
- Marina Shafir (w/Nyla Rose) defeated Lilith Grimm
- Athena defeated Gypsy Mac
- Trios Tag Team Match
Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and Ryan Nemeth (w/Angelico and Peter Avalon)
- Julia Hart defeated Leva Bates
- Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) defeated Justin Andrews and Ryzin
- Trios Tag Team Match
The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black) defeated Dean Alexander, Hagane Shinno, and Rosario Grillo