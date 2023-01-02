1/2/23 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Jan 2, 2023 - by Michael Riba

Matt Menard and Paul Wight are on commentary from Broomfield, Colorado.

  1. Hiraku Shida defeated Tyra Russamee
  2. The Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods and Tony Nese) (w/Smart Mark Sterling) defeated The Pillars of Destiny (Hunter Grey and Paul Titan)
  3. Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy defeated Atiba and Manny Lemons
  4. Marina Shafir (w/Nyla Rose) defeated Lilith Grimm
  5. Athena defeated Gypsy Mac
  6. Trios Tag Team Match
    Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and Ryan Nemeth (w/Angelico and Peter Avalon)
  7. Julia Hart defeated Leva Bates
  8. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) defeated Justin Andrews and Ryzin
  9. Trios Tag Team Match
    The House of Black (Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black) defeated Dean Alexander, Hagane Shinno, and Rosario Grillo

Post Category: AEW, News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dara O’Conley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal