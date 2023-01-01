Young Bucks Were Originally Scheduled For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Kenny Omega will return to New Japan for the first time in four years at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next week as he is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Championship

Omega’s Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), won’t be with him. However, they were also scheduled to work the show at one point, per Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

According to Meltzer, “plans change.” It wasn’t stated in what capacity the Bucks were going to wrestle at the event.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 is taking place on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.