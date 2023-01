Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE will hold Raw from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,748 tickets and there are 1,361 left. It’s set up for 9,109 seats.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss