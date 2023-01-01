The Great Muta calls Shinsuke Nakamura a “queer”

filed to GERWECK.net:

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Great Muta at NOAH The New Years 2023 when he sucked the Green Mist from The Great Muta’s mouth and sprayed him with his own mist.

After the match, The Great Muta spoke to the press and made some interesting comments.

“He’s good. Shinsuke. Good. But maybe he’s queer. He’s faggot maybe. Bye bye, Shinsuke. Okay, thank you. Thank you! Bye bye!”

You can watch the post-match comments from The Great Muta here: