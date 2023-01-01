Shinsuke Nakamura defeats The Great Muta at NOAH The New Year 2023 event

Former NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled The Great Muta today in the main event of the NOAH The New Year 2023 event at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

Nakamura entered the ring to a live rendition of his WWE theme song and wearing a big white robe. He got a few “Ooooh’s” from the crowd when he removed the robe to reveal a black and red suit underneath and the fans clapped as soon as the bell rang to start the match.

Despite getting red and black mist spat at him and on the receiving end of several chair shots throughout the match, Nakamura came out of the match victorious. Nakamura pulled a Muta trick himself, spitting green mist and then hitting the Kinshasa for the pinfall.

The match was part of the Great Muta retirement tour. AEW’s Sting will also be part of Muta’s retirement as the two will be teaming up together for NOAH’s The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye event on January 22 in Yokohama.