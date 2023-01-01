News on Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, and Matt Hardy

– It was previously reported that former WWE wrestlers Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green could return to WWE together in similar fashion to Mike and Maria Kanellis in 2017. Cardona commented on his 2022 and seemingly teased a 2023 Royal Rumble appearance by including a Rumble-style countdown in his social media post…

“2022…without a doubt…my favorite year of my career. This run was never about proving anybody wrong…it was about proving myself and my supporters right. Now what am I gonna do in 2023 to top 2022?! Leave your comments in 10…9…8…7…6…5…4…3…2…1……”

– During his time with WWE, Matt Hardy won a number of singles titles including the United States, European and ECW World championship however he never managed to capture the Intercontinental Championship. While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy discussed why he believes he never captured the title. He said “The Intercontinental title had so much amazing WWE/WWF history,” Hardy said (per Wrestling Inc). “I would guess probably just, more than anything like, wrong place, wrong time. I was probably on the opposite brand or, you know, in some different program. I was just never booked in a strong Intercontinental Title program that would have worked [with] a blowoff match with me winning.”