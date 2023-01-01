Mercedes Varnado: “When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting”

Mercedes Varnado, who is now seemingly a free agent and no longer tied under her WWE contract as of January 1, posted on Twitter another hint at moving on from WWE.

“When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting,” the former Sasha Banks wrote.

She also added a photo with a quote which reads, “Don’t be afraid to start over again again. Remember that this time, you’re not starting from scratch, you’re starting from experience.”

Varnado also registered the name Mone’ Banks on December 27 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office through attorney Michael Dockins for merchandise and entertainment services. The filing was filed on behalf of her company Soulnado, Inc.

The former multi-time champion will be part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view on January 4, her first time appearing for another wrestling company which is not WWE in 10 years.